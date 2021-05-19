Justis Huni making his mark in the boxing world

Boxer Justis Huni says he can’t wait to head to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old from Brisbane, told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the support ahead of his fight with Paul Gallen was “crazy”.

But he said he’s most looking forward to the Games.

“Very excited for the Olympic Games, above everything I can’t wait tick that off, that’s been one of my dreams and one of my goals, so very excited about that.”

“Every time I step into the ring I am learning something, that’s where all the learning is done in the ring.

“There is nothing like being active in the ring.”

Press PLAY to hear how he got into boxing and his biggest heroes

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images