4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Justis Huni fever’: High hopes for boxing’s next big thing

1 hour ago
wide world of sports
Dean LonerganJustis HuniPAUL GALLEN
Article image for ‘Justis Huni fever’: High hopes for boxing’s next big thing

Boxing promoter Dean Lonergan has high hopes for Australian boxing champion Justis Huni.

Mr Lonergan spoke to Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston on Wide World of Sports on Thursday night after Wednesday’s fight with Paul Gallen, which saw Gallen knocked down in the tenth and final round.

“This kid is going to take Australians, particularly Queenslanders on a journey that you guys have probably never seen before,” he said.

“It will turn into Justis Huni fever and I think so long as we get to the right place, he keeps doing what he’s doing, the days of filling Suncorp two, three, four times a year are entirely possible.”

He said he doesn’t want Gallen to fight Huni again in a sequel.

“He got beaten up so badly,  I don’t want to see him get hurt.

“He’s a good bloke, he’s a good family man, he’s got good ethics, good morals. I’ve never seen a man work so hard.

“For me personally, I don’t want to see him fight Justis again because he is just going to get hurt worse and next time around Justis will be better.”

Press PLAY below to hear the entertaining full chat below

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

wide world of sports
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873