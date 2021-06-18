‘Justis Huni fever’: High hopes for boxing’s next big thing

Boxing promoter Dean Lonergan has high hopes for Australian boxing champion Justis Huni.

Mr Lonergan spoke to Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston on Wide World of Sports on Thursday night after Wednesday’s fight with Paul Gallen, which saw Gallen knocked down in the tenth and final round.

“This kid is going to take Australians, particularly Queenslanders on a journey that you guys have probably never seen before,” he said.

“It will turn into Justis Huni fever and I think so long as we get to the right place, he keeps doing what he’s doing, the days of filling Suncorp two, three, four times a year are entirely possible.”

He said he doesn’t want Gallen to fight Huni again in a sequel.

“He got beaten up so badly, I don’t want to see him get hurt.

“He’s a good bloke, he’s a good family man, he’s got good ethics, good morals. I’ve never seen a man work so hard.

“For me personally, I don’t want to see him fight Justis again because he is just going to get hurt worse and next time around Justis will be better.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images