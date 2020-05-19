4BC
‘Just stupid!’: Ray Hadley slams UN’s politically correct post amidst global pandemic

7 hours ago
The United Nations has promoted the use of “gender-neutral language” as the world struggles through a coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter post provides a guide for how people should refer to others.

“You’d think, as the people in charge of the World Health Organisation, they’d have a bit more to worry about in the middle of a global pandemic… just stupid,” Ray Hadley said.

