‘Just stupid!’: Ray Hadley slams UN’s politically correct post amidst global pandemic

The United Nations has promoted the use of “gender-neutral language” as the world struggles through a coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter post provides a guide for how people should refer to others.

What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group. https://t.co/QQRFPY4VRn #GenerationEquality via@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/koxoAZZuxq — United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2020

“You’d think, as the people in charge of the World Health Organisation, they’d have a bit more to worry about in the middle of a global pandemic… just stupid,” Ray Hadley said.

