4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Just makes no sense!’: Labor MP blasts new coal-fired power project

7 hours ago
Alan Jones
Joel Fitzgibbon

The shadow resources minister argues there’s no need to build a new coal-fired power plant in regional Queensland.

$4 million is being allocated for a study to determine whether the facility in Collinsville would be financially viable.

Federal government MP’s are divided over the future of coal with a number of Liberals arguing taxpayers should not be subsidising new coal plants.

Federal Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon believes Australia should protect the coal-mining industry but tells Alan Jones the future of the energy sector is not clear enough to invest in a new coal-fired generator.

“I don’t believe anyone will build a new coal-fired generator in Australia. I just don’t think the return is there.

“If it’s such a great project, and it’s so attractive to investors, why do we need taxpayers to spend $4 million to prove its viability? That just makes no sense, Alan!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Alexandros Maragos

Alan Jones
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.