‘Just do it!’: Ray Hadley supports calls for NSW to move border with QLD

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has written to Gladys Berejiklian, requesting the interstate border be moved further south to the Tweed River.

Extra defence force personnel have been brought in to help patrol the various Queensland interstate border crossings with NSW and the Northern Territory.

Ray Hadley says the temporary move would be convenient for border communities.

“I would appeal to Gladys Berejiklian just to simply do it.

“Not for the Queenslanders, Gladys, but for the New South Welshmen who wish to get into Queensland so they can do their work or get their children to school.”

