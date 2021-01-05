4BC
Julian Assange extradition appeal stokes anger at Australian government

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
julian assange
Article image for Julian Assange extradition appeal stokes anger at Australian government

Julian Assange has avoided extradition to the United States but his supporters believe the war is far from over as he remains incarcerated in a London prison. 

Mr Assange avoided extradition to the US from the UK after a British judge found he was likely to self-harm if sent to America.

Assange supporter and commentator Ross Cameron believes the ruling was not a win for the case.

“I am frustrated,” he told Luke Grant.

“This is, in my opinion, Luke, one of the lowest points … in the history of the United States and, I would say, in the history of Australia.

“The Assange supporters wind up having to congratulate ourselves that our guy has avoided extradition to the judicial system of the United States of America, Australia’s principal strategic ally, because they can’t be trusted…”

Mr Cameron slammed Australia’s response to the case and called for more involvement in the landmark case.

“The Assange case is not just about Julian Assange; it’s about a much wider set of issues.

“The one journalist who has never made a mistake … is the Australian Julian Assange.

“Those who say he has recklessly thrown all these people’s lives at risk need to equate themselves with greater eminency with the facts of this case.”

Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Luke Grant
