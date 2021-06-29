4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Journo’s secret list of family’s peculiarities transformed into ageing tool

7 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Steven Petrow
Article image for Journo’s secret list of family’s peculiarities transformed into ageing tool

A journalist’s secret list about their parents has sparked a new tool for discussing the uncomfortable parts of ageing. 

New York Times essayist Steven Petrow has released a new book called Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old. 

Mr Petrow told Sofie Formica the first edition of the was a list of cheeky jabs at what he felt his parents were doing ‘wrong’.

“Then it became an essay in The New York Times and then, Sofie, people started sending me their own lists!”

While on the surface a cautionary guide, Mr Petrow says “it’s also meant to be, in a more serious way, a tool to … talk about some of the issues that frighten us”.

“How you understand being older is so crucial to your health.”

Press PLAY below to hear what quirky traits of Steven Petrow’s parents made the initial list 

Image: Getty

Sofie Formica
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873