Journo’s secret list of family’s peculiarities transformed into ageing tool

A journalist’s secret list about their parents has sparked a new tool for discussing the uncomfortable parts of ageing.

New York Times essayist Steven Petrow has released a new book called Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old.

Mr Petrow told Sofie Formica the first edition of the was a list of cheeky jabs at what he felt his parents were doing ‘wrong’.

“Then it became an essay in The New York Times and then, Sofie, people started sending me their own lists!”

While on the surface a cautionary guide, Mr Petrow says “it’s also meant to be, in a more serious way, a tool to … talk about some of the issues that frighten us”.

“How you understand being older is so crucial to your health.”

