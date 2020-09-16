Josh Papalii reminisces on battles and ‘big wins’ alongside Paul Gallen

Raiders star Josh Papalii says “the pressure is off” now a deal has been finalised to keep him at Canberra for at least another four years.

There is also an option for the 28-year-old to play on for another year after that.

He told Mark Levy he’s looking forward to finishing this year on a high, and recalled his so-called ‘battles’ over the years with co-host Paul Gallen.

“I’ve played with Gal and against him since that 2012 season, and I got to share some big wins with Gal, especially the 2013 World Cup.”

“Everyone thought we hated each other: me and Pap would sneak off down the boxing gym to go and train!” Gal laughed.

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website