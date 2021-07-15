Josh Frydenberg shares concerns for economic impact of lockdowns

Josh Frydenberg says lockdowns are having a major impact on the nations economy but concedes “it’s the world we are living in” with the reality of the delta variant.

It comes as the federal government plans to discuss support payments in Friday’s national cabinet meeting.

The federal treasurer says “they certainly don’t help the economy”.

“Investment decisions get delayed, or deferred, you see borders being closed and therefore preventing movement between states, and you also see supply chains being disrupted,” he told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast.

“But this is the world we are living in with the delta variant, it’s a lot more contagious, it’s a lot more dangerous and obviously health authorities are making recommendations for the strong, harsh lockdowns.”

Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images