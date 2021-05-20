Johnathan Thurston weighs in on high tackle crackdown

Johnathan Thurston says he believes the NRL have set a precedent with the crackdown on head-high tackles and players will adapt.

The NRL legend and commentator said he expected to see more of the tackling styles similar to Jake Trbojevic and Cam Murray, “go in hard and low”.

“I can’t see the NRL not clamping down again after last week, they set a precedence now they will follow that and now it’s part of the clubs to abide the rules,” he said on Thursday night’s Wide World of Sports.

“I question whilst they said the rules have always been there to enforce the last week at Magic Round, where people travelled thousands of kilometres, paid hard earned cash to watch their team play, to have their players sent in the sin-bin for these shots where normally they are put on report and you keep going.”

Peter Psaltis said the player welfare needed to be a top priority, but he questioned the call with Lachlan Burr.

