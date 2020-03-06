Johnathan Thurston reveals initial fear of life after footy

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has revealed his initial fear of what life after football would hold for him.

Thurston who retired at the end of the 2018 season goes down as one of the greats of the game having won two premierships at the Bulldogs and Cowboys as well as representing Queensland and Australia.

Add to that some of his individual achievements and Thurston is set to be considered as a future immortal.

Thurston who remains involved with the game as an ambassador and through his commentary commitments with Nine told Sportzone it was a conversation with a fellow retiree which helped him through the transition of life after football.

“That was probably something I was extremely scared of coming into retirement,” Thurston said.

“I remember all the retired players from my year all had a session about what’s next.

“I mentioned that there’s nothing out there that gives me the adrenaline and nothing out there that gives me the rush that rugby league does and that I’m really scared of that fact.

“Ben Creagh pretty much stopped me and said there’s nothing out there that will give me that high and the sooner you realise that the better your life will be.

“That sort of hit home with me.”

Click ‘PLAY’ to hear the full interview below.



Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.