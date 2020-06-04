Johnathan Thurston reveals his picks for the NRL’s best players

League legend Johnathan Thurston has joined Mark Levy to preview tonight’s NRL matches.

Mark presented Mr Thurston with a highly contentious “question without notice”.

“Who would you rate as the best player in the NRL these days?”

Mr Thurston had a clear choice for his favourite forward and back.

“It’s hard to go past [James] Tedesco.

“His last couple of years have been outstanding, whether he’s played for the Chooks, NSW, or the Kangaroos.

“For the forwards, Jason Taumalolo would be my pick.

“If I was going to start a franchise, those would be the two I’d be getting on my books.”

Image: Getty Images/Martin Rickett/PA Images