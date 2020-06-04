4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Johnathan Thurston reveals his picks for the NRL’s best players

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
johnathan thurston

League legend Johnathan Thurston has joined Mark Levy to preview tonight’s NRL matches.

Mark presented Mr Thurston with a highly contentious “question without notice”.

“Who would you rate as the best player in the NRL these days?”

Mr Thurston had a clear choice for his favourite forward and back.

“It’s hard to go past [James] Tedesco.

“His last couple of years have been outstanding, whether he’s played for the Chooks, NSW, or the Kangaroos.

“For the forwards, Jason Taumalolo would be my pick.

“If I was going to start a franchise, those would be the two I’d be getting on my books.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images/Martin Rickett/PA Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873