Johnathan Thurston pins Queensland’s Origin ambitions on rookies

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
johnathan thurstonQLD Maroonsrugby league featuredState of Origin

With State of Origin star Kalyn Ponga in doubt over a shoulder injury, the Queensland Maroons are pinning their hopes on their debutantes.

Maroons champion Johnathan Thurston told Mark Levy the 2020 squad’s young blood will give them the flexibility to secure a 2001-style redemption.

“In the 15 Maroons that have been picked already there’s nine rookies in there.

“It’s an exciting time for the Queensland rugby league, and this is where we want to be: backs against the wall.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

