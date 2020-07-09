4BC
Johnathan Thurston labels Titans’ offer to Fifita ‘ridiculous’

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
brisbane broncosDavid Fifitagold coast titansjohnathan thurstonrugby league featured

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has weighed in on Brisbane’s million dollar man David Fifita.

The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly offered the Broncos star a contract worth a record $1.25 million.

“That is ridiculous money for a back-rower,” Mr Thurston told Mark Levy.

“When you’re paying someone that type of money, you want them to be winning 55 to 65 per cent of your games throughout the season.”

Mr Thurston said the Broncos have a lot of young talent who will soon “blossom”, while the Titans “are really struggling” and will likely continue to do so.

“It’s a big decision that he needs to make.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
