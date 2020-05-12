John Stanley remembers Alan Jones’ words of wisdom

Nights host John Stanley was one of Alan Jones’ very first producers.

The great of Australian media has called time on his radio career, 35 years on.

John Stanley says that when Alan first appeared in the Breakfast slot, the show was one of the first of its kind.

“No one had ever done a show like this in Breakfast before and people liked listening to him.

“He’s quite rare.

“I remember he’d say, ‘sleep makes you tired.'”

Click PLAY below to hear John Stanley