John Morris lauds the form of Siosifa Talakai

The form of Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai has helped the Sharks cement their position in the NRL top 8.

“He was always a highly regarded junior coming through. He debuted in 2016 for the Bunnies. By his own admission, he went off the rails for a couple of years and popped back up in Newtown, our feeder team. We were able to keep a close watch on him. Whenever he came into training he always competed really hard. We decided to give him a full-time pre-season this year. He’s been our most impressive player.

“You can play him in the middle, in the centres, in the back row…he’s just so versatile, and just the raw power and leg speed he brings has really changed our game”.