Jobs-focused budget cash splash to receive bipartisan embrace

Oxley MP Milton Dick has revealed his wishlist for the 2020 federal budget ahead of its release on October 6.

He told Scott Emerson the focus of the budget is something both major parties can agree on.

“We’re on the same page … this budget’s got to be about jobs.

“I guess the old attacks that the Coalition had about Labor’s debt deficit have been thrown out the window!”

Mr Dick said he’ll be looking at the budget papers “very, very closely” for an allocation for struggling tourism operators in north Queensland.

“So far, in my opinion, there’s a lot of headlines and a lot of big numbers, but not a lot of detail.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty