JobKeeper: Only for those that need it the most

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that the JobKeeper program could never be permanent and Australians will see changes to eligibility from September.

“JobKeeper is burning cash at about $11 billion a month,” he said.

Mr Morrison said another phase of JobKeeper will launch in September which will focus more on those that need it the most.

“It will be based on need and will be a national program. The way it will be structured is to ensure it’s going to where it’s needed the most.”

