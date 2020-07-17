4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • JobKeeper: Only for those that..

JobKeeper: Only for those that need it the most

6 hours ago
Neil Breen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that the JobKeeper program could never be permanent and Australians will see changes to eligibility from September.

“JobKeeper is burning cash at about $11 billion a month,” he said.

Mr Morrison said another phase of JobKeeper will launch in September which will focus more on those that need it the most.

“It will be based on need and will be a national program. The way it will be structured is to ensure it’s going to where it’s needed the most.”

Click PLAY below for the full interview

 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873