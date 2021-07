Comedian Jimmy Rees, affectionately known as Jimmy Giggle to many Aussie families, has found another way to keep people entertained in lockdown.

He’s released a new children’s book ‘Bedtime Sorted!’ and told Deborah Knight he will be adding to the collection.

“We’ve got a dinnertime sort of rip on ‘Bedtime Sorted!'”

