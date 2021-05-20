4BC
Jimmy Giggle changes Deborah Knight’s life with hilarious supermarket gripes

2 hours ago
Article image for Jimmy Giggle changes Deborah Knight’s life with hilarious supermarket gripes

A beloved children’s presenter has gone viral on social media thanks to his hilarious and relatable observational comedy.

Comedian Jimmy Rees, affectionately known as Jimmy Giggle to many Aussie families, has taken to TikTok to air his grievances about inconsistencies in food packaging.

From tin cans to broccolini bunches, Jimmy had a real bone to pick with the decision-makers.

“It’s like they all got in a meeting together, they had a few drinks, and they went ‘stuff ’em!'”

Deborah Knight’s life has been changed by his content.

“My trips to the supermarket after watching you on social media are never the same again.”

Press PLAY below to hear his hilarious observations

 

