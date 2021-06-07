4BC
Jimmy Barnes on what makes him a better singer

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
JIMMY BARNES
Article image for Jimmy Barnes on what makes him a better singer

Jimmy Barnes says there’s nothing quite like performing in front of an audience, and it makes him a better singer.

He has released his 20th studio album, Flesh and Blood.

“There’s something special about walking out in front of a crowd, it makes you a different singer,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I have said this before, it’s not a matter of showing off, but you get out there and the interaction between myself and the audience makes me a better singer, the audience drags more out of me.

“It’s somehow when you get in front of more people it becomes more intimate.”

He said going through COVID, it gave him time to think and he realised there was a lot he wanted to say, and many more songs left in him.

Press PLAY below to hear how his new album is a real family affair

Image: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleMusicQLD
