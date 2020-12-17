4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Chalmers rejects call to be Queensland’s ‘prominent voice’ from top job

7 hours ago
Luke Grant
Australian Labor Partyjim chalmers
Article image for Jim Chalmers rejects call to be Queensland’s ‘prominent voice’ from top job

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has backed Anthony Albanese to continue as leader of the Labor Party, despite rumblings of a challenge.

Luke Grant pointed out Labor need to drastically improve their standing with Queensland voters if they want to win the next election.

“They need you either one or two.”

Mr Chalmers rejected the suggestion of a leadership challenge.

“I want to be the Treasurer in an Albanese government.

“I think you’re right that Queensland needs a prominent voice, and that’s what I intend to be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Luke Grant
AustraliaMoneyNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873