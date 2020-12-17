Jim Chalmers rejects call to be Queensland’s ‘prominent voice’ from top job

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has backed Anthony Albanese to continue as leader of the Labor Party, despite rumblings of a challenge.

Luke Grant pointed out Labor need to drastically improve their standing with Queensland voters if they want to win the next election.

“They need you either one or two.”

Mr Chalmers rejected the suggestion of a leadership challenge.

“I want to be the Treasurer in an Albanese government.

“I think you’re right that Queensland needs a prominent voice, and that’s what I intend to be.”

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images