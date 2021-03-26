4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jessica Rowe recalls moment car..

Jessica Rowe recalls moment car burst into flames

46 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Jessica Rowe
Article image for Jessica Rowe recalls moment car burst into flames

Journalist Jessica Rowe has described the moment she and her 14-year-old daughter escaped their car which caught on fire in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Jessica and Allegra were saved by a stranger who got them out of the car, and delivered them home safely.

She told Deborah Knight she’s grateful to the bus driver who came to their rescue.

“All this smoke started pouring out from under the bonnet … and then it starts coming through the air conditioning vents.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873