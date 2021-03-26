Jessica Rowe recalls moment car burst into flames

Journalist Jessica Rowe has described the moment she and her 14-year-old daughter escaped their car which caught on fire in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Jessica and Allegra were saved by a stranger who got them out of the car, and delivered them home safely.

She told Deborah Knight she’s grateful to the bus driver who came to their rescue.

“All this smoke started pouring out from under the bonnet … and then it starts coming through the air conditioning vents.”

Image: Twitter