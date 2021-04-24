Jason Nightingale reflects on why the ANZAC Day Cup is a special day

St George Illawarra legend Jason Nightingale says the ANZAC Day Cup between the Dragons and Roosters is a chance to give thanks to those who’ve gone before us.

Nightingale will walk out the ANZAC Day Cup alongside Roosters legend Mitch Aubusson before the two teams meet on Sunday.

The 34-year-old played in 11 straight ANZAC Day games throughout his career.

He told The Continuous Call Team it’s a great day to be part of.

“It’s an awesome moment to reflect and give thanks in your head for those who made the sacrifices,” Nightingale said.

“But also to give gratitude for the fact that we can commemorate and celebrate and remember the sacrifices that came before us.

“And really be grateful that we can celebrate through sport now rather than the sacrifices that were made.”

Sydney Roosters legend Mitch Aubusson played in nine ANZAC Day matches and will also walk out the cup alongside Nightingale tomorrow.

The Roosters and Dragons will kick-off tomorrow at 4:05pm at the SCG.

Image: NRL.