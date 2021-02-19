Jarome Luai takes the field with his Maori All Star heroes

The rugby league season is kicking off with a bang on Saturday night, as the game’s greatest Indigenous and Maori players go head-to-head for the All Stars clash.

The game has been praised with the potential to grow into a State Of Origin-like jewel in the NRL’s crown.

“It means so much to me,” Penrith Panthers five-eighth and Maori All Star Jarome Luai told Mark Levy.

“I don’t know too much about Maori, so … I’m so grateful to be here amongst players that I’ve looked up to growing up.

“Now I get to take the field with them.”

