Japan secures ‘great opportunity’ for Australia amid G7 wording change

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Angus TaylorcoalG7 SUMMITjapan
Article image for Japan secures ‘great opportunity’ for Australia amid G7 wording change

A change to the wording of the G7’s stance on coal power plant construction has opened a potential industry boom for Australia. 

While the G7 stance initially aimed to stop investment into and construction of coal-fired power plants, Japan insisted upon allowance for coal-fired plants using technology to lower or capture carbon emissions.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Neil Breen the change is “a great opportunity for Australia”.

“There’s lots of debate about the future of coal and Japan insisted that they be able to continue to invest in coal.

“They want to put ammonia and hydrogen through their gas and coal-fired generators and that’s an enormous opportunity for Australia to sell a new export up into Asia.”

Mr Taylor was welcoming to the change, saying “our energy sector needs to evolve, but in a sensible way”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsPoliticsWorld
