Jahrome Hughes says teammates aren’t sure on Cameron Smith’s future following fitting farewell

Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes has revealed he’s none the wiser when it comes to the future of captain Cameron Smith following last night’s preliminary final win over Canberra.

The Storm’s 30-10 victory saw the club qualify for their fourth grand final in five years, while Smith was carried off by teammates and embraced coach Craig Bellamy in front of thousands of fans at Suncorp Stadium post-game.

Hughes continued his standout season with another brilliant performance with two try assists and two line break assists.

He told The Continuous Call Team they wanted to give Smith a fitting send off just in case it was his last game in Queensland.

“We actually don’t know what he’s doing,” Hughes said.

“I think the club and Craig have left it up to him like he’s been saying in the media to leave it up to him to decide and he hasn’t really come out and decided yet.

“I think we sort of did the little lap last night just in case it was his last game in Queensland.

“We still don’t know what he’s doing.

“They’ll probably be talking about it a lot this week so it’ll be pretty good, the rest of the team can fly under the radar a bit, put all the pressure on Cameron.”

The Storm will face the winner of Penrith and South Sydney in next Sunday’s decider.

Image: Melbourne Storm.