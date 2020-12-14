4BC
Jacqui Lambie says cashless welfare program will ‘dissolve in itself’

48 mins ago
Luke Grant
federal politicsJacqui Lambie
Article image for Jacqui Lambie says cashless welfare program will ‘dissolve in itself’

Senator Jacqui Lambie says the Federal Government has “taken its eye off the ball” with the controversial cashless welfare program.

The government’s bill passed in the Senate with last minute amendments, without the support of the Senator.

The trial of the cashless debit card will be extended for two years.

“For me it’s been a really, really long road,” Senator Lambie told Luke Grant.

“The main problem is here … [they] haven’t put the carrot at the end of the stick. The carrot at the end of the stick is the jobs, training, rehab centres, more psychologists, more psychiatrists.

“This is so bloody important to the Liberal Party, why haven’t they taken it to COAG?

“This thing the way it’s going, it will just dissolve in itself.”

She said the government have “taken their eye off the ball with this card” but vowed she wouldn’t let “them off the leash”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

 

