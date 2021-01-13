4BC
Jackie’s story: Grieving daughter trapped in border limbo gives her account

4 mins ago
Mark Levy
The woman whose heartbreaking story has outraged Australians has recounted the events from her perspective.

Jackie narrowly missed seeing her mother before she passed away, but had plans in place to attend her mother’s funeral in Western Australia.

Instead, she was stuck in a waiting room for hours after the border with Queensland closed while she was in the air.

After making a dozen “conflicting” calls, she told Mark Levy she was eventually allowed to view her mother’s body, but was not allowed to go to the funeral.

“I do respect states putting in place these measures to protect from COVID … but I think they need to have a plan in place.

“When it’s a kneejerk reaction like this … I know I’m not the only one that was affected.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

