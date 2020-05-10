Jackie Trad slammed as ‘arrogant’ amid CCC investigation
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad resigned from her ministerial duties yesterday.
Health Minister Steven Miles will take over as deputy premier and Cameron Dick as the new treasurer.
The Crime and Corruption Commission is investigating Ms Trad’s involvement in the appointment of a principal at a new Brisbane school.
QLD shadow education minister Jarrod Bleijie told Alan Jones ‘political interference’ is unacceptable.
“Jackie Trad … thinking that she’s above everyone else and all-powerful.”
