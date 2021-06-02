Jab-free vaccines showing promise for needle-phobes

Research at the University of Queensland could help calm the anxiety of needle-phobes getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination patch could be on the way for people to administer themselves.

Dr David Muller, a senior virologist at the UQ School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, told Neil Breen it’s hoped the patch could be available from chemists.

“It’s as simple as removing a foil seal and then you can simply click the applicator onto your arm, wait 10 seconds, and that will deposit the vaccine into the skin.”

Image: University of Queensland