4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jab-free vaccines showing promise for needle-phobes

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
university of queenslandVaccine patch
Article image for Jab-free vaccines showing promise for needle-phobes

Research at the University of Queensland could help calm the anxiety of needle-phobes getting vaccinated against COVID-19. 

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination patch could be on the way for people to administer themselves.

Dr David Muller, a senior virologist at the UQ School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, told Neil Breen it’s hoped the patch could be available from chemists. 

“It’s as simple as removing a foil seal and then you can simply click the applicator onto your arm, wait 10 seconds, and that will deposit the vaccine into the skin.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the vaccine is transferred without a jab

Image: University of Queensland

Neil Breen
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873