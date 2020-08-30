Ivan Cleary on coaching son Nathan: “I always thought it was going to be worthwhile”

It’s rare for coaches to coach their sons, but after the Panthers won their 11th straight game, the Ivan and Nathan Cleary combination is firing.

“I had to go through a fair bit personally to make it happen. Certainly there were some difficult times last year when things weren’t quite working out.

“I love coaching him. The thing I probably like the most is that he still does the things we spoke about when he was a 12 year old like go out, make your tackles, be enthusiastic, run the ball… he still does that now. It’s awesome. I’m really enjoying it.

Although, Nathan still plays the part of the defiant son.

“Last night with 5 minutes to go, I sent a message to get him off. He didn’t want to come off! So there you go”.