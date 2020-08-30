4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ivan Cleary on coaching son Nathan: “I always thought it was going to be worthwhile”

4 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
It’s rare for coaches to coach their sons, but after the Panthers won their 11th straight game, the Ivan and Nathan Cleary combination is firing.
“I had to go through a fair bit personally to make it happen. Certainly there were some difficult times last year when things weren’t quite working out.
“I love coaching him. The thing I probably like the most is that he still does the things we spoke about when he was a 12 year old like go out, make your tackles, be enthusiastic, run the ball… he still does that now. It’s awesome. I’m really enjoying it.
Although, Nathan still plays the part of the defiant son.
“Last night with 5 minutes to go, I sent a message to get him off. He didn’t want to come off! So there you go”.
Continuous Call Team
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873