A Labor MP is questioning the fact parliament will sit while many are unable to attend.

Joel Fitzgibbon told Joe Hildebrand 75 per cent of members won’t be in the House of Representatives.

“The House of Representatives shouldn’t be sitting with just 25 per cent of its membership present.

“I just think it’s unnecessary and wrong.

“It’s a complete mystery to me.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy