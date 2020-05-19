‘It’s what I am’: Ray Hadley’s passionate defence of country music
After receiving criticism from a minority of listeners, Ray Hadley has passionately defended the country music tunes he plays on air.
Ray addressed the “closet listener” complainers like Steve, who claimed a round of George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away’ cleared his two cats out of the room.
“No one gets you in a hammerlock and makes you listen!”
He said no amount of “whingers” can convince him to stop giving country artists a spin.
“If I’m to come on here and pretend I don’t like country music, it wouldn’t be who I am,” Ray said.
“And that’s what the program is – it’s what I am.
“I get more compliments than I get complaints, but it’s usually people who don’t understand I’ve been doing this since 2002.
“Country music has always been part of my life.
“I figure [if] I’m going to sit here for three hours a day, five days a week and do it for 18 years, I’m entitled to at least listen to the sort of music I like.”
Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full
Country fans can tune into Ray Hadley’s Country Music Countdown every Saturday from 10pm.
Image: Getty