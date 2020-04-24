‘It’s unbelievable’: 103-year-old veteran recalls battle from 80 years ago

One of the country’s oldest surviving Anzacs has reflected on his service during World War II.

Wagga Wagga born Alf Carpenter served in the Battle of Crete in 1941 and describes the moment they were confronted with German paratroopers.

“We stood for a while and looked up in amazement and in wonder,” the 103-year-old told Ray Hadley.

“We’d been trained and been in action on ground forces, this is the first time we’d been in action with people coming out of the air.”

Ray was in awe of the detailed recollection Alf provided of over 80 years ago.

“Alf, you have an encyclopedic memory. It’s unbelievable!

“You are the most fascinating man I’ve ever spoken to in 35 years of doing this.”

Listener Patricia has called in to tell Ray her father, William Keogh, fought under the command of Alf Carpenter during WWII.

“I never knew any of that, I was so glad I heard it. Dad would never talk about the war.”

