It’s time to open up society, says health expert

The states are being encouraged to lift restrictions as the national cabinet meets to discuss the path out of lockdowns.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon told Chris Smith restrictions around the country need to be relaxed.

“We’ve done better than flatten the curve, we’ve turned it south.

“You can open up an awful lot if you keep to that premise, distancing.

“You can’t police this with policemen. This only works if 90 per cent of the population believe it’s a good idea.”

