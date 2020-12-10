‘It’s time for cricket to shine’: Chris Lynn keen for Big Bash after hotel quarantine

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is excited for the Big Bash to begin after returning from playing international leagues and hotel quarantine.

Mr Lynn ‘absolutely hated’ the quarantine but exercising in his room and watching Kayo minis ‘kept him going’.

“I actually got a sore back from laying in bed,” he joked to Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

But Mr Lynn is now looking forward to the first of five home games in a row for the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 23.

“It’s time for cricket to shine,” he said.

“We want to … get a couple of wins on the board and put on a show

“I think it’s going to be one of the biggest Big Bashes,” he said.

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images