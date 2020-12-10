4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s time for cricket to shine’: Chris Lynn keen for Big Bash after hotel quarantine

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘It’s time for cricket to shine’: Chris Lynn keen for Big Bash after hotel quarantine

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is excited for the Big Bash to begin after returning from playing international leagues and hotel quarantine. 

Mr Lynn ‘absolutely hated’ the quarantine but exercising in his room and watching Kayo minis ‘kept him going’.

“I actually got a sore back from laying in bed,” he joked to Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

But Mr Lynn is now looking forward to the first of five home games in a row for the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 23.

“It’s time for cricket to shine,” he said.

“We want to … get a couple of wins on the board and put on a show

“I think it’s going to be one of the biggest Big Bashes,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story.

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Neil Breen
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873