‘It’s still here’: Peter Dutton warns against complacency despite terrorist losing citizenship

17 hours ago
Ray Hadley
PETER DUTTONTERRORISTS
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has warned Australians not to get complacent about terrorism after a convicted terrorist lost his citizenship.

Imprisoned terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika has had his Australian citizenship revoked ahead of his release, after serving 15 years in prison for planning to bomb Australian landmarks.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley Benbrika is the first person onshore to lose citizenship under new “tightened-up laws”.

“People will remember how evil he was.

“All we’re worried about is keeping people safe.”

The Home Affairs Minister went on to assert that “we shouldn’t be complacent about the terrorist threat” in Australia.

“It’s still here, there are still people trying to indoctrinate young … or easily influenced minds online.

“The distribution of the propaganda still goes on even during COVID, and there are still people that want to do us harm.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image:  File

 

