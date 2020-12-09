‘It’s self-interest in the extreme’: Move to stop chemists giving COVID jab criticised

A move by doctors to prevent pharmacists from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine in its anticipated roll-out next year had Deborah Knight fired up on Afternoons.

President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Omar Khorshid has argued pharmacies should not administer the vaccine because they also act as retailers and cannot handle complexities of the vaccine such as cold storage and entering details into a national register.

Deborah Knight labelled the move as “self-interest in the extreme”.

“But what does he think pharmacists do already?” she asked.

“Do they really think pharmacies aren’t able to handle and deliver complex medications?

“It’s what they do every single day!

“Often if the doctor gives you the jab, they write you the script, you go to the pharmacy anyway to get the medication and then you go back to the doctor to have it administered.

“If you can cut out the middle man without any risk, why not?

“Self-interest is one thing, but common sense is what we need – especially during a pandemic.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.