‘It’s ridiculous’: QLD Health on holidays leaving many without answers

The Queensland government is being asked to explain why their health department is not available for many affected by quarantine rules.

Queensland Health has set up an automated email response informing those inquiring about hotel quarantine that they are on holidays.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates told John Stanley the “crucial email service” needs to be monitored.

“It seems that while people are stuck in hotel quarantine Labor’s health department is on holidays.

“It’s ridiculous.”

