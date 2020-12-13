Scott Emerson hits out at minister’s silence over ATAR glitch

Scott Emerson has expressed disappointment in Minister for Education Grace Grace on 4BC Summer Breakfasts this morning.

Due to a glitch, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC) emailed 24,000 Year 12 graduates on Friday December 11 informing they were not eligible for an ATAR score.

QTAC Chief Executive John Griffiths apologised for the error on Saturday.

Ms Grace would not take answers about the error over the weekend and has not addressed the incident publicly.

“I would have loved to have the chance to talk to Education Minister Grace Grace about what happened,” said Scott Emerson.

“I think it’s poor form by a minister when you have this kind of error occurring … (not to) front the media, come on this program, answer the questions and explain what went wrong.”

“There will be many students who are not aware this is an error,” said Scott Emerson.

“I can’t imagine what it would have been like for some of these students.”

