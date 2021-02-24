4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s not a wage replacement’: Minimal JobSeeker increase defended

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
JobSeekerunemployment
Article image for ‘It’s not a wage replacement’: Minimal JobSeeker increase defended

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has defended the JobSeeker payment increase, which came under fire shortly after its announcement yesterday. 

It was confirmed yesterday the fortnightly payment would be increased by $50 a fortnight in response to outcry the previous $565 a fortnight was not a liveable sum.

But it’s argued the extra $3.50 per day will not alleviate the issue.

“JobSeeker is a safety net payment, as we know,” Ms Cash said to Neil Breen.  “It’s not a wage replacement.”

Ms Cash said “99 per cent of people” receiving the payments are mostly supplemented by other benefits.

“There’s around 20 supplementary payments that are targeted to people based on their individual circumstances.

“But certainly, as the Minister for Employment, my role … is to actually get people off that safety net payment and into work.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873