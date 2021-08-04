4BC
‘It’s just not decent’: Push to waive childcare gap fees for all lockdowns

5 hours ago
Parents during south-east Queensland’s lockdown are still dishing out for childcare despite not sending their kids as they work from home. 

This comes despite the childcare gap fee being waived for families in the New South Wales lockdown.

Federal Member for Lilley Anika Wells told Neil Breen the issue was debated in the House of Representatives last night, with Labor pushing for a blanket amendment.

“There’s federal legislation that means the provider has to levy that gap fee.

“They’ve waived it for the New South Wales lockdown, but we’re saying you should just waive it for any lockdown altogether.

“It’s just not decent to ask parents to do the right thing and keep their kids at home, but expect them to pay for the privilege.”

