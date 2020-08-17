‘It’s just ludicrous’: Cancer patient barred from treatment by border enforcement

The NSW-Queensland border closure has created a stumbling block for double lymphoma patient Penny Broome.

As a resident of Lennox Head, across the border in NSW, Ms Broome travels to Brisbane every three weeks for treatment.

Despite being due to travel for her next appointment tomorrow morning, her applications for a fast-tracked border pass have gone unresolved.

Since speaking to 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen again this morning, Ms Broome has still not been given the green light by Queensland Health.

“They don’t have an answer for me.

“I’ve just heard from the hospital, and they said they’re not giving any exemptions.

“It’s just ludicrous, it really is.”

Scott was shocked by the “extraordinary” dilemma, and called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to intervene.

“It makes me angry.

“I hope the Premier’s office is listening.

“Please do something for her!”

Image: Twitter/Queensland Police