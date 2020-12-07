4BC
‘It’s got to stop’: Lord Mayor fires up over CBD truck stunt

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
cr adrian schrinnerlord mayor of brisbane
Article image for ‘It’s got to stop’: Lord Mayor fires up over CBD truck stunt

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has called on the state government to act after a chaotic morning in the CBD with Extinction Rebellion staging a blockade. 

Two protestors parked a rental truck at Edward and Queen streets and climbed on top of the truck, refusing to leave in the morning peak.

“It caused chaos in the city,” Scott Emerson said.

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Cr Adrian Schrinner fired up over the disruption calling them “clowns”.

“I feel sorry for the police and firies who spend all that time and resources this morning trying to get those two guys off the truck – they have better things to do.

“They just keep doing it again and again.”

He called on the the Premier to step in and said too often all they get is a “slap on the wrist”.

“It’s got to stop.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
