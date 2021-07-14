‘It’s got to be a level playing field’: Queensland timber industry calls for more rigorous oversight

The Queensland timber industry has called for forestry codes to be enforced by the federal government as allegations arise some exporters aren’t doing the right thing.

Despite requiring an export permit to ship timber offshore, Queensland Timber says the government are taking too much on face value.

“There’s a complex suite of regulations at federal and state level; you need to do bio security, you need to do environmental management, there’s a whole range of forestry practice codes that we abide by,” Mick Stephens CEO of Queensland Timber to Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

It comes as demand for Australian timber has dramatically increased in Asian markets

“We’re really concerned because we abide by the rules basically for the domestic processing, and there hasn’t been any systematic compliance or checking going on with the log exports.

“We’re not about stopping free trade, we believe in markets, but it’s got to be a level playing field.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty