4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s got to be a level playing field’: Queensland timber industry calls for more rigorous oversight

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Timber
Article image for ‘It’s got to be a level playing field’: Queensland timber industry calls for more rigorous oversight

The Queensland timber industry has called for forestry codes to be enforced by the federal government as allegations arise some exporters aren’t doing the right thing. 

Despite requiring an export permit to ship timber offshore, Queensland Timber says the government are taking too much on face value.

“There’s a complex suite of regulations at federal and state level; you need to do bio security, you need to do environmental management, there’s a whole range of forestry practice codes that we abide by,” Mick Stephens CEO of Queensland Timber to Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

It comes as demand for Australian timber has dramatically increased in Asian markets

“We’re really concerned because we abide by the rules basically for the domestic processing, and there hasn’t been any systematic compliance or checking going on with the log exports.

“We’re not about stopping free trade, we believe in markets, but it’s got to be a level playing field.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty

Bill McDonald
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873