4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s genius!’: Eva Mendes reveals her favourite Aussie slang

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Ronald McDonald House

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has revealed the Aussie phrases she has heartily adopted.

The 2020 McHappy Day Ambassador has surprised Deborah Knight by referring to McDonald’s as “Maccas”.

“I love it! It will never be McDonald’s to me again!”

But there’s another Aussie phrase Eva loves.

“When I first went down to Australia I was in Melbourne for a while, I was like ‘No worries? It’s genius!'”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

$2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day, November 14, will be donated, and you can also support the charity by purchasing a pair of “silly socks” or “helping hands”.

 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873