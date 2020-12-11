4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It’s disgusting’: Courts have ‘..

‘It’s disgusting’: Courts have ‘a lot to answer for’ says Home Affairs Minister

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Child Abuse and Sex CrimesLenient sentencingPaedophilesPETER DUTTON
Article image for ‘It’s disgusting’: Courts have ‘a lot to answer for’ says Home Affairs Minister

Ray Hadley has spoken out against inadequate sentencing for paedophiles, with the support of the Home Affairs Minister.

Ray has long campaigned for tougher sentencing in matters relating to the abuse of children, and was concerned by recent cases of leniency.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley crimes against children have been made a priority at the federal level, but courts are responding with a “slap on the wrist” for offenders.

“I just can’t comprehend it.

“It’s disheartening, it’s disgusting, when you look at the gravity of these offences.

“There can be no higher priority than protecting children, and the courts need to reflect community standards and community beliefs … I think there is a lot to answer for here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaCrimeLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873