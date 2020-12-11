‘It’s disgusting’: Courts have ‘a lot to answer for’ says Home Affairs Minister

Ray Hadley has spoken out against inadequate sentencing for paedophiles, with the support of the Home Affairs Minister.

Ray has long campaigned for tougher sentencing in matters relating to the abuse of children, and was concerned by recent cases of leniency.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley crimes against children have been made a priority at the federal level, but courts are responding with a “slap on the wrist” for offenders.

“I just can’t comprehend it.

“It’s disheartening, it’s disgusting, when you look at the gravity of these offences.

“There can be no higher priority than protecting children, and the courts need to reflect community standards and community beliefs … I think there is a lot to answer for here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview