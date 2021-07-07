4BC
‘It’s been crazy’: Payne Haas reflects on a dream origin series so far

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Rugby
Broncos prop Payne Haas says it’s “real privilege” to be part of the current NSW origin side as the Blues looks for a series sweep in Newcastle next week.

The Blues go into game three having already recorded two landslide victories in enemy territory.

“It’s been crazy,” Haas said on the Wide World of Sports.

“It’s just been a real privilege and I’m blessed to be apart of it, I’m happy with how I played in origin the first two games, we still have one more to go and I can’t wait.”

Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

