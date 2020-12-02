‘It’s been amazing!’: The surprising hobby that’s increased during the pandemic

If you have some old Australian coins at home, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Bill McDonald spoke to an imperial coins expert after he found a stack of old pre-decimal coins and notes following the recent passing of his mum.

Rick Coleman, who also runs a coin auction house, told Bill coin collecting had been on the increase since the pandemic, with Australians spending more time at home.

“It is a billion dollar industry worldwide, and it is on the move,” he said.

“It has gone up too while everyone has been in lockdown.”

He said the interest in recent times had been “amazing”.

He said the most valuable is the 1930 Australian penny, valued at about $20,000-$30,000 and in condition, up to $100,000.

“We have had some over $100,000, quite regularly,” he said.

Image: Getty